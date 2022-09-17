First Lady signs book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

“Queen Elizabeth, you truly served humanity with grace, dignity, and courage,” she wrote.

“Rest In Peace, Your Majesty!”

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral, aged 96.

She came to the throne on February 6, 1952, succeeding her father, King George VI, and brought enormous social change to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

GNA