Ashaiman MCE calls for sustenance of Free SHS programme

The government’s flagship programme Free Secondary High School policy must be sustained at all costs by successive governments Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has stated.

Mr. Okyere noted that the policy since its inception has benefited the vulnerable, and improved enrollment of more school-going children who otherwise might have been on the street into the various second circle schools across the country.

“The government should do all it could to ensure the policy was sustained,” the MCE stated and added that many young adults who previously were seen gallivanting on the streets of Ashaiman have reduced drastically, “most of them have been enrolled into the second circle schools”.

Mr. Okyere stated in an interaction with the media which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema added that there may be a few challenges with the policy but was optimistic such challenges would be dealt with as the policy progressed.

He, therefore, called on parents and other key stakeholders in the education sector to assist the government so as to ensure the policy was sustained to achieve its purpose.

On the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, the MCE noted that the Municipal Education Oversight Committee has put in measures to ensure an improvement in the performance of the students from the municipality.

On accomplishments on the educational front, Mr. Okyere mentioned that some dormitories have been built in some of the schools in Ashaiman and have been commissioned for use by the students.

He added that efforts are far advanced to ensure the completion of the community day school block in the municipality for use.