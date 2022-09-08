Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

The world has been hit with sad news today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, with confirmation of the demise of British Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The devastating news which has thrown the United Kingdom into a state of mourning has been announced officially by the Royal Family this evening.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement on the Twitter page of the Royal family has said.

Queen Elizabeth II, age 96, has reigned for over 70 years. She is adored not only in the United Kingdom but all over the world.

Prior to her death, she is said to have been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

She dies as the longest-serving monarch in British History.