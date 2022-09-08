ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The world has been hit with sad news today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, with confirmation of the demise of British Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The devastating news which has thrown the United Kingdom into a state of mourning has been announced officially by the Royal Family this evening.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement on the Twitter page of the Royal family has said.

Queen Elizabeth II, age 96, has reigned for over 70 years. She is adored not only in the United Kingdom but all over the world.

Prior to her death, she is said to have been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

She dies as the longest-serving monarch in British History.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo sends best wishes to Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns
08.09.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s economic woes mostly due to poor policy choices, mismanagement – Ato Forson tells IMF Chief
08.09.2022 | Headlines
Unlike you I’m focused on how to protect what is left of battered public purse – Ablakwa hits back at Eugene Arhin
08.09.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line