There is no spirituality to all-night services; I have stopped it in my church – Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

The founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has given an education on how all-night service in churches came about in the country.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show on Thursday, August 25, the renowned man of God said contrary to what many people believe, there is no spirituality to the concept of all-night services.

He explained that the services came about during the early days of charismatism when spaces for churches were not easy to come by.

“You will be surprised a lot of people don’t even know why we do all night here. All night has no spirituality. The reason why all night started was in the early days of charismatism, you don’t have a space to be able to do church service.

“The only place you can do it is a school church building and it’s only during the Friday night that you have availability. That is how all night began,” Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh explained.

He further disclosed that he no longer organises all-night church services because it makes it difficult to attend to other assignments the following day.

“I’m not killing your Spiritism. Trust me I have stopped all night because when you go to the all night, in the morning I cannot go to the weddings, I cannot go to the funerals. You will be surprised you will be in your clerical and you are dozing. People will be looking at you and you look so irresponsible,” he said.

The founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach advises that if possible, evening church services should start early and closed on time for people to return to their various homes early.