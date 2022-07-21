Inter-Colleges Debate and Quiz Competition: Akropong Presbyterian College of Education adjudged winners

Presbyterian College of Education of Akropong has emerged winner Quiz and Debate competition held at the SDA College of Education, Asokore.

At the end of the two separate competitions with seven other colleges of education, Presbyterian College of Education of Akropong won with 183 points.

Seven others include Presbyterian Women College of Education at Aburi, Accra College of Education (ATRAOE ), Ada College of Education, SDA college of Education Asokore, Presbyterian College of Education at Kyebi, Methodist College of Education at Akyem Oda and Abetifi College of Education took part in Quiz and Debate competition held at the SDA College of Education, Asokore.

SDA College of Education came second with 181 points while Presbyterian Women College of Education at Aburi won the third 3rd position.

Mr Owusu Prince Kwabena, President of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, Eastern and Greater Accra sector explained the modalities of the competition to the media.

He stated the competition was based on the American approach instead of the usually used British analogy.

He said the competition will go a long way to unify teacher trainees across the country to help them tap into the ideas of other colleges.

He noted the competition will also have a positive impact on the academic performance of teacher trainees as it broadens and sharpens their minds.

Explaining what made the school become first, Samuel Gyasiwaa Marfo on behalf of Akropong Presbyterian College of Education (winners) indicated that their commitment from day one of the competition and proper preparation.

Meanwhile, Mr Wisdom Blanksion Agbenyo, P.R.O. of SDA College of Education at Asokore on behalf of the Principal, Prof. William Koomson, congratulated the competitors and the participating colleges for their immense contribution to making the competition successful.

Despite losing the ultimate position, he insisted that trainees from other colleges have enjoyed the serene atmosphere and friendly welcome during the short stay and pledged to clinch the victory in the next contest.