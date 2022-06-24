Accra: Travellers stranded at VIP bus terminal over unavailability of buses

Scores of travellers have on Friday, 24 June were left stranded at the VIP bus station at Circle in Accra.

There were no buses to convey the travellers, who are travelling to Sunyani and Kumasi, to their destination.

Athough on weekends, demand for the buses are high, this time, the buses are not moving to Accra like previous times.

According to the General Manager of VIP Jeoun Transport, Ernest Frimpong Manso, it is now difficult for the buses to move to Accra from Kumasi empty, just to pick up passengers, due to the high cost of fuel.

Passengers were seen in queues waiting for buses, with most of them looking tired from waiting.

Many of them were however willing to wait, despite the unavailability of buses.

Source: classfmonline.com