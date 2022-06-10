Green Ghana: Karpowership Ghana staff plant 5,000 trees to help deal with climate change

As part of the Green Ghana Project, staff of Karpowership Ghana have planted five thousand trees at Tshipa Forest Reserve in Greater Accra.

The project is to help restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

This year's Green Ghana Project which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is under the theme; "Mobilizing for a Greener Ghana."

It is aimed at planting about 20 million trees.

An elated Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, explained "as a global business, we decided that embarking on the tree planting exercise was one way to protect our climate and biodiversity."

She said: "we adopted a portion of the Tsipa forest reserve to plant 5000 seedlings. We will nurture these seedlings to grow. Trees we all know combat global warming by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”

Ms Amarquaye added that the company is committed to helping achieve SDG Goal 15 on environmental protection.

The District Manager at the Tema Ada District of the Forestry Commission Winnifred Ohene-Wiafe expressed gratitude to companies for coming onboard to support the Green Ghana Project.