AAMA commiserates with Atebubu Traditional Council over death of Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu, has led a delegation of heads of department and staff of the Assembly to commiserate with the Atebubu traditional council on the demise of the Omanhene of the Atebubu traditional area Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II.

This was during the observation of the ‘one week’ rites of the late Omanhene who was also the President of the Atebubu traditional council.

The late Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II who died at age 103, reigned from 1973-2020.

Present to greet ‘nananom’ were religious bodies, corporate organizations and a number of private individuals.

The ‘one week’ observation which begun last Wednesday with full traditional culture on display will climax on Saturday with the announcement of the date for the final funeral rites.