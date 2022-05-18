ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Yendi: Suspect defrauding victims with Ya-Na's name nabbed

Crime & Punishment Yendi: Suspect defrauding victims with Ya-Na's name nabbed
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Gbewaa Palace has announced the arrest and detention of a suspected fraudster Prince Yakubu Mahamadu aka Prince Zanjina Mankana, who is alleged to be using the name of the King and overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II to defraud unsuspecting people across the country.

In a briefing with the media at the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday, May 17, the PRO to the Gbewaa Palace Mr. Musah Yakubu disassociated the palace from all dealings the suspect had with his victims.

He said the suspect is neither a son of the King nor is he in anyway related to the palace.

He mentioned that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

He cautioned the general public against dealing with people like Prince Zanjina Mankana who claim to come from the palace as the palace has its established offices that deal with the public.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Two more charged in Bullion Van ‘robberies’
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested after Nkoranza youth attack Police station
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: Sawla SHS maths teacher jailed 15 years for raping student
18.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested for killing Fulani herdsman at Sawla
17.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest boyfriend of murdered CCTU female student
16.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Washing bay attendant and tattooist sentenced for stealing
13.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two grabbed for killing Fulani herdsman at Sawla
13.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest driver who crashed 7 kids to death at Ankaase
13.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court grants electrical engineer a GHS150,000 bail for alleged defrauding
13.05.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line