ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Floods: Kejetia traders demand compensation for incessant destructions of wares

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Floods: Kejetia traders demand compensation for incessant destructions of wares
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Traders at the New Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have hinted on suspending payment of market premium if managers of the facility refuse to compensate them over incessant destruction of wares by floods.

Their agitation follows when one of the pipes at the ceiling of the market burst on Sunday May 1, 2022 destroying merchandise and interrupting business activities.

The traders accused management of the market of failing to fix the problem on time claiming it took them closed to 24 hours to maintain the pipe allowing heavy water to soak their wares.

The traders in their collective bargaining power have also vowed to resist any attempt by managers of the facility to collect electricity bills, service charges and other monthly charges until the affected persons are compensated.

Speaking to this reporter on Wednesday May 4, 2022, some traders disclosed that about 39 shops were affected.

"One of the pipes at the ceiling of the market burst on Sunday destroying our merchandise and halting business activities.

"This is one of the many instances where traders have lost millions of cedis in a similar disaster but none of the victims have received any compensation.

"We are not happy at the rate at which we are losing our capital in this new market that is why we are contemplating on halting payment of any money to managers of the facility," One of the victims cried out.

Meanwhile the leadership of all identifiable trading groups in the market is set to hold an emergence meeting over the situation.

The Chairman of Concern Central Market Traders Association Frank Antwi said a committee will be set up to investigate the disaster and come out with the necessary recommendations.

He noted that their calls on the facility's managers to compensate them in previous disasters have proven futile, adding that they will not let it go this time round.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Development partners pledge support to work towards Child Labour Free Zones in Ghana
04.05.2022 | Social News
JHS graduate allegedly murdered by galamseyers for gold rituals at Prestea Kutukrom
04.05.2022 | Social News
We're doing everything possible to solve your problem—Ho MCE to Muslim community 
04.05.2022 | Social News
Save money and never give up —Ken Agyapong advises Ghanaian youth
04.05.2022 | Social News
Youth in Afforestation embarks on sit-down strike over 5months unpaid allowances
04.05.2022 | Social News
V/R: Nigel Gaisie sets date to prophesy, heal people in Ho
04.05.2022 | Social News
Ghana’s latest ranking on World Press Freedom Index ‘depressing’ – Affail Monney
04.05.2022 | Social News
Dadieso: Man butchers father to death
04.05.2022 | Social News
Check what accounted for Ghana's abysmal performance in press freedom ranking
04.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line