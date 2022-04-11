Ramadan: Accra Zango Chief commends philanthropist for generosity

The Greater Accra Zango Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako has commended an Islamic Cleric and Philanthropist, Mallam Alhassan Ango for the support and generosity he rendered to many people in the Muslim Communities in Ghana during the month of Ramadan.

The Accra Zango Chief on his Facebook wall on April 8th, 2022 posted the picture of Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango and commended him for his immense contribution to the community.

He described the philanthropist as an illustrious son of the soil (ZANGO) who is generous during this period of fasting to the people of Zango and Accra at large.

Sarki Yahya Hamisu Bako appealed to all resourceful persons and philanthropists to help the needy during this blessed month of Ramadan.

Alhaji Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango has for years supported Muslims within the Zangos and the Greater Accra during every Ramadan with packages of assorted items including rice, corn dough, cassava dough, cornflour, sugar, spaghetti, cooking oil, red oil, groundnut paste, milk and Lipton Tea. The items were distributed to hundreds of people within the Sabon Zango vicinity and some parts of Accra.

The philanthropist has been described as one of the illustrious sons of Zango who has in diverse ways supported most of the youth and the needy within the Zango community and beyond. Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango is also a philanthropist who takes care of hundreds of needy especially the aged and has also been the pilar of many people due to his philanthropic gestures.