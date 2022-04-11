ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramadan: Accra Zango Chief commends philanthropist for generosity

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Social News Greater Accra Zango Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Greater Accra Zango Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako

The Greater Accra Zango Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako has commended an Islamic Cleric and Philanthropist, Mallam Alhassan Ango for the support and generosity he rendered to many people in the Muslim Communities in Ghana during the month of Ramadan.

The Accra Zango Chief on his Facebook wall on April 8th, 2022 posted the picture of Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango and commended him for his immense contribution to the community.

He described the philanthropist as an illustrious son of the soil (ZANGO) who is generous during this period of fasting to the people of Zango and Accra at large.

Sarki Yahya Hamisu Bako appealed to all resourceful persons and philanthropists to help the needy during this blessed month of Ramadan.

Alhaji Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango has for years supported Muslims within the Zangos and the Greater Accra during every Ramadan with packages of assorted items including rice, corn dough, cassava dough, cornflour, sugar, spaghetti, cooking oil, red oil, groundnut paste, milk and Lipton Tea. The items were distributed to hundreds of people within the Sabon Zango vicinity and some parts of Accra.

The philanthropist has been described as one of the illustrious sons of Zango who has in diverse ways supported most of the youth and the needy within the Zango community and beyond. Mallam Alhassan Abokin Ango is also a philanthropist who takes care of hundreds of needy especially the aged and has also been the pilar of many people due to his philanthropic gestures.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema East MP Supports Ramadan Fasting with assorted items
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana's dancing pallbearers to donate $250k out of $1m Coffin Dance meme sale to Ukraine
11.04.2022 | Social News
CENTSAG strike: Police deployed to Wesley College of Education over alleged harassment, disturbances
11.04.2022 | Social News
'If we're borrowing close to USD1 billion for projects and our raw water is contaminated; where are we going?' – Cecilia Dapaah
11.04.2022 | Social News
Fear grips Keta residents as body of 17-year-old boy found at seashore with legs tied
11.04.2022 | Social News
'Money couldn’t save my mother, her death has taught me that in this life we must love one another' – Farouk Mahama
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana to face challenges with water supply over galamsey activities – Minister cautions
11.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: Hit-and-run Land cruiser driver kills one-year-old baby, two others
11.04.2022 | Social News
Tamale interchange: Residents beg for footbridges
11.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line