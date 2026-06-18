I will walk from Dormaa Ahenkro to Accra to thank you if you complete Accra-Kumasi expressway — Dormaahene tells Mahama

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, has pledged to undertake a remarkable journey on foot from Dormaa Ahenkro to Accra if President John Dramani Mahama successfully completes the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway.

The Dormaahene made the declaration when he led a delegation of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to the Presidency to express appreciation to the President for the numerous development projects, particularly road infrastructure, being undertaken in the Bono Region.

Full of praise for the President's commitment to infrastructure development, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II said the Accra-Kumasi Expressway would be a transformational project for the country and especially beneficial to residents of the Bono Region.

He stated that should the project be completed, he would personally walk from Dormaa Ahenkro through the new expressway all the way to the Presidency in Accra to thank President Mahama for the initiative.

Responding to the chiefs, President Mahama assured the Bono Region of its fair share of national development projects under the government's flagship Big Push Infrastructure Initiative.

According to the President, the Bono Region has been allocated a substantial portion of road infrastructure projects under the first phase of the programme.

“In the Bono Region, we have captured quite a lot of roads. Indeed, if you scan the Big Push distribution, you will realise that Bono has received a very significant share of road infrastructure,” he said.

President Mahama explained that the government prioritised the road sector under the Big Push Initiative because it inherited a network of deteriorating roads despite claims by the previous administration of extensive road construction.

He disclosed that work on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway had already commenced, with the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces currently clearing the right of way for the project.

“We have started clearing the right of way, and we gave that contract to the 48th Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, who are doing a fantastic job,” he said.

According to the President, more than 70 kilometres of the route have already been cleared, with compensation payments to affected property owners and farmers also underway.

He noted that the new expressway would reduce the travel distance between Accra and Kumasi from 270 kilometres to 198 kilometres and significantly cut travel time for commuters heading to destinations such as Sunyani and Dormaa Ahenkro.

“Comfortably, if you are going to Dormaa Ahenkro or Sunyani, that Kumasi stretch should not take you more than two hours. We hope to speed it up and finish it as quickly as possible,” he added.

The President also announced that several roads in the Bono Region are being considered for the second phase of the Big Push Initiative, which is expected to commence under the 2027 budget.

Beyond roads, President Mahama outlined plans for the proposed Bono Regional Airport at Nsoatre near Sunyani, indicating that procurement processes are currently underway and construction would begin once a contractor is selected.

He expressed optimism that the airport project would be completed before the end of his tenure.

The President further highlighted ongoing investments in healthcare and education, including the construction of regional hospitals and sports stadia for the newly created regions, as well as plans to establish a medical school at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

He revealed that an initial GH¢10 million had been allocated as seed funding for the UENR Medical School to support feasibility studies and design work.

“You can be sure that the medical school for UENR will come into being. We want to train as many health professionals as possible,” President Mahama assured.

The meeting ended with the Bono chiefs expressing appreciation for the government's development agenda and optimism about the region's future under the ongoing infrastructure programme.

Watch video below:

