ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper West: Rainstorm destroys properties in Ullo

Social News Upper West: Rainstorm destroys properties in Ullo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 30-minute downpour last night ripped off homes of over 150 people in the Ullo community of the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

More than half of the community have been displaced.

The only health facility in the community was severely affected, rendering health care delivery practically impossible within the premises.

Assemblyman for Ullo, Ernest Nindor told Citi News that economic trees were also affected.

“The storm has greatly affected our health centre. Many houses were not spared, and economic trees were not spared. As of now, a lot of people are trying to mend their roofs, as in case there is another downpour, they will be found wanting.”

47202263604-m5htk8v331-47202261231-ee97fe03-5739-4132-ba7e-d5b1fb1b0316.jpeg

47202263605-rwnyqdcp53-47202261231-113bc1ee-aa7e-456f-ad56-9d2805a26e80.jpeg

The Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Soyiri, who visited the community, decried the extent of damage to the community clinic.

He told Citi News that the Assembly will channel efforts into restoring the facility as a matter of priority.

“On my visit, I realised that a lot of the high-tension electricity poles were down as a result of the rainstorm. The health centre at Ullo has part of its roof ripped off. Some of the accommodation for the nurses also had their roofs removed, the mosque also.”

“The works department of the assembly will quickly move in quickly to restore the health centre, which is our focus for now. We will then move to restore the other places affected.”

47202263605-8cs1vjhuup-47202261232-70507a6e-9ca2-4b69-a502-bbae0171b2f8.jpeg

47202263605-rwnyqdcp53-47202261232-e01cebd7-8f6c-4416-84e1-f6d036eaf747.jpeg

47202263606-n6iul8w331-47202261232-168500c8-b15a-4db1-97bb-ebfa7453ad3a.jpeg

47202263606-8cs1vjiuup-47202261232-b6108bb5-57ad-42e3-90cf-2b19b8e71874.jpeg

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Government must ensure full compliance Procurement Act – GII
07.04.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Watch deadly accident on Koforidua-Mamfe road
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tema West Municipal Assembly donate to Muslims
07.04.2022 | Social News
Building strong community health system to leave no one behind
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tamale interchange pedestrian is unfriendly — MTTD warn residents
07.04.2022 | Social News
Road Crash: Shiashie bus terminal a ticking time bomb as drivers endanger lives
07.04.2022 | Social News
A/R: Over 10 persons survive multiple car accidents around Kumasi Airport roundabout
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tidal waves: Sea defense wall will not win the fight – Prof. Appeaning Addo
07.04.2022 | Social News
Apply effective economic measures to revive the cedi— Government told
07.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line