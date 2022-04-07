Upper West: Rainstorm destroys properties in Ullo

A 30-minute downpour last night ripped off homes of over 150 people in the Ullo community of the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

More than half of the community have been displaced.

The only health facility in the community was severely affected, rendering health care delivery practically impossible within the premises.

Assemblyman for Ullo, Ernest Nindor told Citi News that economic trees were also affected.

“The storm has greatly affected our health centre. Many houses were not spared, and economic trees were not spared. As of now, a lot of people are trying to mend their roofs, as in case there is another downpour, they will be found wanting.”

The Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Soyiri, who visited the community, decried the extent of damage to the community clinic.

He told Citi News that the Assembly will channel efforts into restoring the facility as a matter of priority.

“On my visit, I realised that a lot of the high-tension electricity poles were down as a result of the rainstorm. The health centre at Ullo has part of its roof ripped off. Some of the accommodation for the nurses also had their roofs removed, the mosque also.”

“The works department of the assembly will quickly move in quickly to restore the health centre, which is our focus for now. We will then move to restore the other places affected.”