NEDCo pushes for increment in electricity tariffs

12.03.2022 LISTEN

The cost of electricity could increase if the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) succeeds in pushing through with its plans to adjust its tariffs in the coming weeks.

Mr. Noble Dorwume, a Director in the office of the Managing Director of NEDCo, announced this in Tamale after a meeting with the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Tamale.

The PURC indicated that the expected review will be based on the overhead cost which affects power generation and distribution, including inflation.

Mr. Dorwume said the request is currently tabled with the PURC for consideration.

“We have given an upward review based on the cost, inflation, and other economic parameters.”

Ghana's inflation rate hit 15.7 percent in February, representing a 1.8 percent jump from January.

Mr. Dorwume also noted that the tariff review would factor in the classification of customers.

“So it will depend on how PURC looks at it and which group should have a slight upward adjustment and which one should have a downward review and will all give us revenue which will be able to help us run this business successfully.”

The last tariff increase was in October 2019, with a 5.94 percent increment.

In August 2021, the Africa Centre for Energy Policy kicked against any possible increment in electricity tariff, citing the wastage within the state power company.

This was after an audit report by the Auditor-General revealed that the Electricity Company of Ghana, between 2014 and 2016, procured prepaid meters and conductors worth GHS 59million that were not utilised.

The report also noted that ECG incurred expenses of over a GHS 180 million as a capacity charge by Cenit Energy in 2018.

---citinewsroom