Families of victims of Lamashegu deadly shooting demand justice

The Family of the 18-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate Abdul Hakim who died after he was hit by a stray bullet at Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, in the Northern Region on Sunday, are demanding justice.

They also want the police administration to be fair in their investigations and punish the officers involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, six police officers with the Tamale District Patrol team have been interdicted with immediate effect by the Ghana Police Service following a shooting incident.

It is unclear what triggered the incident but eye witnesses told 3news.com's Christopher Amoako that a young man, 26, was driving an unregistered vehicle and when he was beckoned to stop, he refused.

The police, thus, shot at the vehicle, provoking a clash between the youth in the town and the law enforcement agents to register their disdain for the action.

The clash also saw the police fire warning shots.

Investigations have, however, been launched into the incident.

The Deputy Director the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Service, DCOP Frederick Agyei, is leading a team of investigators to the Northern Regional Command “to look at professional standard related issues of the incident”.

But before the team arrives, the six officers have been interdicted.

They are: General Corporals Samson Kweku Darfour and Prosper Mormesimu, General Constables Harrison Twum Danso, Matthew Sah and Nuhu Muntari as well as Constable Doris Serwa Bonsu.

The Northern Regional Police Commander has been tasked to liaise with the affected families and offer them the necessary support in line with police regulations.

“We are appealing to the people of Lamashegu and the entire Tamale metropolis to remain calm as the investigation continues into the unfortunate occurrence,” a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, on Monday assured.

“We would like to assure the public that anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to law.”

