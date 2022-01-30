ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're engaging UTAG to end strike – Education Minister

Education We're engaging UTAG to end strike – Education Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said his outfit is engaging the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, as its strike enters a fourth week.

“Unfortunately, university lecturers are on strike, but we continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back,” he said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The Minister assured further that he was committed to the plight of teachers.

“As a Minister of Education, I have said I am a chief advocate for teachers and professors and when we find ourselves in this place. I do everything possible formally and informally, to make sure we come to some resolution,” Dr. Adutwum said.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

The striking lecturers have so far ignored a directive by the National Labour Commission to return to work after their strike was declared illegal.

The Commission sued the association over its nationwide strike and urged the court to place an interlocutory injunction to compel the lecturers to return to work.

The strike has disrupted the academic calendar and left some students stranded on various campuses.

—citinewsroom

More Education
ModernGhana Links
National Standardized Test to be extended to primary 2, 6 pupils – Education Minister
30.01.2022 | Education
Work towards improving teaching, learning at early grade — Right To Play
26.01.2022 | Education
Lack of furniture, classrooms affecting enrollment at Tamaligu M/A Primary
26.01.2022 | Education
International Day of Education: UN commits to help gov’t transform education through innovation
25.01.2022 | Education
We will support Ghana government to transform education - UN Ghana
25.01.2022 | Education
Gov’t to roll out Free TVET for all in March
24.01.2022 | Education
‘Boarding school system still serving its intended purpose’ – Education Minister
24.01.2022 | Education
Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana calls off strike
24.01.2022 | Education
Akro Senior High Technical School closed down after lynching suspected thief
24.01.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line