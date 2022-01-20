Plumber jailed one year for destroying hospital equipment at the Apatrapa health centre

A 21-year-old plumber who caused damage to hospital equipment at the Apatrapa health centre in the Kwadaso Municipality, has been sentenced to a one-year imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court.

Issah Mahamah was also ordered to pay GHc 10,640.00 to defray the cost of the damaged equipment.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Francis Opoku told the court presided by Nana Brew that the complainant was a nurse at the Apatrapa health centre.

He said on December 31, last year at about 1140 hours, Mahamah brought his brother to the facility for treatment.

The prosecution said while the nurse on duty was preparing an OPD card for the patient, the convict who claimed the process was slow, became angry.

In a fit of anger, the convict damaged the thermometer gun, weighing scale, a monitor, a hospital bed, two plastic chairs, 15 yards of nurses' clothes, four doors and some other items.

A report was made to the Tanoso police who arrested the convict and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

He was charged and brought before the court.

