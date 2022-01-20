ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Plumber jailed one year for destroying hospital equipment at the Apatrapa health centre

Crime & Punishment Plumber jailed one year for destroying hospital equipment at the Apatrapa health centre
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A 21-year-old plumber who caused damage to hospital equipment at the Apatrapa health centre in the Kwadaso Municipality, has been sentenced to a one-year imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court.

Issah Mahamah was also ordered to pay GHc 10,640.00 to defray the cost of the damaged equipment.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Francis Opoku told the court presided by Nana Brew that the complainant was a nurse at the Apatrapa health centre.

He said on December 31, last year at about 1140 hours, Mahamah brought his brother to the facility for treatment.

The prosecution said while the nurse on duty was preparing an OPD card for the patient, the convict who claimed the process was slow, became angry.

In a fit of anger, the convict damaged the thermometer gun, weighing scale, a monitor, a hospital bed, two plastic chairs, 15 yards of nurses' clothes, four doors and some other items.

A report was made to the Tanoso police who arrested the convict and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

He was charged and brought before the court.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Teacher faces court over forgery, chopped school's welfare association cash
20.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Highway robbers shoot man dead at Nweneso No.1
20.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
53-year-old fisherman caged over defilement
19.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
67-year-old Corn Mill Operator jailed 20 years for defilement
19.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Laboratory Technician remanded for causing abortion on 17-year-old girl at Abeka
18.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Ashanti Police probe death of two persons in 'wee' fight at Kotwi
18.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Three arrested in murder of teenage boy at Nhyiaeso
18.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
17-year-old boy butchered to death by suspected Fulanis; three arrested
18.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Husband, wife in court for illegal possession of narcotics
17.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line