ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

SEND Ghana calls on gov’t find dedicated source of funding for school feeding programme

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education SEND Ghana calls on gov’t find dedicated source of funding for school feeding programme
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Advocacy group, SEND Ghana has called on government to find a dedicated source of funding for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).

The Ghana School Feeding Program (GSFP) began in 2005 with a basic concept of providing children in public primary schools and kindergartens in the poorest areas with one hot, nutritious meal per day, using locally-grown foodstuffs.

The immediate objectives of the programme are to reduce hunger and malnutrition; increase school enrolment, attendance and retention; and boost domestic food production.

Unfortunately, the programme in the last decade has faced a lot of challenges including financing that threatens its collapse.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of a stakeholder Dialogue on “Procurement Process in Contracting Caterers for the Ghana School Feeding Programme”, SEND Ghana Regional Manager for the North, Mr. Mohammed Mumuni has recommended that the government settles on a dedicated source of funding to protect the programme.

“The fact that aside the consolidated fund there is no dedicated source of funding for the Ghana School Feeding Programme accounts for the delay or continuous delay in reimbursing the caterers. And I think that is affecting the quality and the quantity of food being fed.

READ ALSO: https://www.modernghana.com/news/1126026/political-interference-affecting-delivery-of-schoo.html

“We have implemented this programme for more than a decade and by now we should find innovative ways to finance it. If we are not able to get things like this to work I think the Ghana School Feeding Programme will continue to face these challenges,” Mr. Mumuni shared.

He further said the allocation of GHS1 per plate for the school feeding programme is woefully inadequate. He said his outfits want the allocation to be increased to at least GHS2 to ensure school kids are fed with quality and enough meals in school.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Education Minister announce plans to increase secondary education to six years
15.12.2021 | Education
Government to reduce number of SHSs from 13,000 to 2,500
15.12.2021 | Education
Political interference affecting delivery of school feeding programme – SEND Ghana report
15.12.2021 | Education
Government to pilot 6-year secondary education system from 2023
15.12.2021 | Education
Etsibeedu D/A Basic School holds maiden speech and prize-giving day
14.12.2021 | Education
A/R: Oforikrom MP hands over 1,200 dual desks and 1,000 school uniforms to Municipal Education Directorates
14.12.2021 | Education
One in ten families in Ghana have to borrow to send their children to school — Report
14.12.2021 | Education
WAEC apologises for technical issues in checking results
13.12.2021 | Education
We haven't approved 'what’s happening to me?' textbook – NaCCA
13.12.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line