ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Late Togbega Gabusu VI was my mentor — Bawumia

Headlines Late Togbega Gabusu VI was my mentor — Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia Friday said the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, was his mentor.

He said he knew the ruler when he (Bawumia) was at the Bank of Ghana and they had a friendship.

Dr Bawumia, who was at Hohoe to commiserate with the chiefs and people of the area, said he deemed it a duty to mourn with them.

He said since he entered into politics, the late Paramount Chief had been a mentor to him and anytime he was in Hohoe he passed by the Chief's Palace and paid homage.

"He was a very big man! Of course, he was duly recognised - he was the President of the Regional House of Chiefs and was also on the Board of the Forestry Commission..."

Dr Bawumia said Togbega Gabusu had held many responsible positions "so he has contributed not only to the Gbi State but to Ghana as a whole."

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family, chiefs and people of the area on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and all Ghanaians.

Togbe Keh XII, the Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, said the visit showed that the deeds of the late traditional leader were recognised beyond expectations.

"We the Gbis are very grateful for such a delegation and we appreciate the love shown us."

He expressed gratitude for the donations made to the Traditional Council and wished Dr Bawumia well.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Presidential Advisor, Mr Daniel Noble Awumey, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive and other MDCEs, Regional and Constituency Executives accompanied the Vice President.

The Vice President donated cash, assorted drinks and a bull to the Traditional Council.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Government will no longer contract Road contractors without capacity — Amoako-Atta
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Masquerading OSP website under Martin Amidu’s tenure was questionable – Kissi Agyebeng
10.12.2021 | Headlines
“Far-reaching law on conduct of public officers in the offing” – Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
“My Government Has Taken The Boldest Initiatives Ever To Fight Corruption” – Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
I've acted on all corruption allegations against my appointees — Prez Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
We have protected the public purse – Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
They call me 'clearing agent' because they think a mere allegation is enough to hang my appointees – Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Not only corruption involving politicians, high profile persons that hinders growth – Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
We have fought corruption not with words, but concrete deeds— Akufo-Addo
10.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line