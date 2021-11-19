Ghana Card to replace NHIS card by January 2022 — NHIA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a merger of the National Health Insurance Card with the Ghana Card by January 2022 to enhance access to quality health services.

The move formed part of government's quest to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for Ghanaians and for accessing public services in the country.

Mr Fred Appiah, the Central Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast on the sidelines of the NHIA Week celebration at the Regional Office.

The Week is being observed across the country to deepen awareness on the linkage of the Health Insurance Card and Ghana Card to increase its membership.

It is also to educate members, service providers and the public on the benefits and processes of merging the NHIS and Ghana Card to access healthcare.

Additionally, it would deepen awareness on the inclusion of childhood cancers and family planning to the benefit packages to be enjoyed by card bearers.

“The celebration will enhance members experience at our Customer Service Desks set up at selected facilities to address member challenges and offer better client satisfaction on health delivery,” he said.

The public could now link their NHIS card to the Ghana card via mobile platforms by simply dialing *929# and following the prompt to register.

"If all the details on both cards are the same, people can easily link their NHIS cards to the Ghana Card and use the Ghana Card to access health care at any accredited health facility across the country," Mr Appiah said.

He urged the staff of the NHIA to work harder than before to ensure that its vision came into fruition.

Mr Appiah advised non-members to register with the NHIS and those with expired cards to take the opportunity to renew them.

On the benefits of the merger, he said the move would enhance monitoring at providers' sites to ease traffic at the various district offices for effective enrolment.

"The linkage would reduce operational costs, which could be channeled into paying more claims and save time as the process could be done anywhere at the customer's own convenience," he said.

The weeklong activities include floats/roadshows at various zonal centers, special registration and renewals using Ghana Cards, clean up exercises and thanksgiving service.

