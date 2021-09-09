ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 Social News

A/R: Fire officer collapses whiles fighting fire outbreak at Gary Marvin Hospital in Kotwi, rushed to KATH

By Simon Tetteh
A personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service has collapsed whiles quenching a fire that gutted Gary Marvin Memorial Hospital at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, DO3 Desmond Ackah, the heat and smoke in one of the rooms was high and while trying to quench the fire fell unconscious.

He said, the station received a distressed call at 11:00am Thursday morning whiles the fire started hours before.

He said the area lacks a fire station indicating that the fire could not have caused much havoc if one was situated in the area.

DO3 Desmond Ackah took the opportunity to appeal to government to as a matter of urgency construct a fire station in the area to serve the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

He said investigations will be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

