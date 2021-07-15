ModernGhana logo
15.07.2021 Headlines

National Mosque to be opened to public tomorrow

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The National Mosque Complex at Kanda, one of the latest additions to Accra's skyline, will be commissioned tomorrow.

The august ceremony is expected to be graced by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

It has been a long road to the grand opening of a mosque whose chequered history began with the demolition of the main central mosque at the place now called Rawlings Park.

The initial Saudi interest in constructing the mosque soon dissipated giving way to some Turkish organisations taking up the responsibility of building it.

The beautiful edifice was constructed by three Turkish non-governmental organisations.

As a mosque complex, the facility has a school, an office for the Imam among others.

The mosque represents the quintessential Turkish architecture, one of the most outstanding in West Africa.

---DGN online

TOP STORIES

