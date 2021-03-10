Lack Of Furniture And School Materials Affect Teaching And Learning

School Children in Pekyi No. 2 have over sometime now being lodging complains with regards to lack of furniture in their classrooms as well as the poor conditions of their school buildings and this has prompted officials of UTAC and Akua’s Kids foundation to pay a visit to Pakyi No 2 in the Ashanti Region Ghana.

On March 4th, the team from UTAC and Akua’s Kids Foundation had a meeting with the Assemblyman as well as other opinion leaders on the better way forward and this was followed by a tour around the community to check out the teaching and learning situation of the students and as well interact with the kids to find out what their challenges are and most of their grief had to do with the lack of furniture and other school materials which was forcing them to break covid 19 protocols.

Speaking to the founder of UTAC, he said “the scene that broke my heart was a young boy writing on two chairs, bending his back, all these challenges don’t make learning enjoyable but rather frustrate these children and stops them from going to school”. He continued that, apart from the lack of furniture in classrooms in these schools, one other pressing need of one of the schools we visited thus Samankyiakrom D/A Primary was unavailability of water which in turn hinders the extensive practice of proper hygiene”.

For reasons based on what these donors saw, UTAC and Akua’s Kids foundation on the 5th of March donated a brand new chair and Table to Ibrahim Huzeif (7years old) from Pekyi No2 Islamic Primary School, the kid writing on two chairs to make learning comfortable for him. The donation also included stationeries to 100 students in Pakyi No2 Presby Primary “A” .

According to the headmistress of Pakyi No2 Presby Primary A: This project came at the right time as it will lessen the burden on the parents as well as the school adding that, Government is helping by offering free education, but some parents can’t provide their wards with stationary, so these items will go a long way in helping motivate these kids to stay in school.

This is still an ongoing project as UTAC and Akua’s Kids Foundation are working hard to provide the children with more desk and table in their various classrooms.