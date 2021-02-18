ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021 General News

Amb. Haruna Attah, daughter nominated for Best Author at EA Awards

By Reporter
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana’s former Ambassador to Namibia and Botswana Alhai A. Harruna Attah, has been nominated in the Best Author category for the Citi FM Entertainment Achievement Awards.

The former editor of the Accra Daily Mail newspaper and author of Awhene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM’ will slug it out for the coveted prize with his daughter Ayesha Harruna Attah who is the author of ‘The Deep Blue Between’. Her first novel, Harmattan Rain, published in 2008 was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers Prize.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise and celebrate literary achievements, entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

The scheme has categories in areas including sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Other contenders in the Best Author category include Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi (Working with Rawlings) and Ambassador D.K. Osei (Privileged conversations - Adventures of an African diplomat).

The main award ceremony will be held on February 20, 2021.

According to the Programmes Manager of Citi TV, Jessica Opare-Saforo, the award scheme aims at leading the way in promoting and transforming Ghana’s literary and entertainment scenes, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on the global stage.

