A/R: Residents appeal to Akufo-Addo to retain Kumasi Mayor

Some residents in Kumasi on whether the the Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi be retained to continue as Mayor of Kumasi.

In an ill interview with some traders, they said the President needs to retain Hon. Osei Assibey for his hard work.

Whilst others attributed the 2020 electoral victory to the role been played by the Mayor in Kumasi, some popular chiefs observed that if President Akufo-Addo wants to gain more political dominance in Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi should be retained.

No wonder, chunk of residents who want Osei Assibey Antwi to remain at post constitute not only market women, traders and chiefs, but students and the needy who insisted that their lives were transformed through the assistance KMA gave them when Hon. Osei Assibey was actively at post.

The group noted that in terms of the management affairs, Osei Assibey's human relationship cannot be disputed.

For that reason, they called on the President to retain him to complete his ongoing projects and do more for the good people of Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Modernghana News' source close to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly hinted that since Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi's appointment from 2017 to 2020, he has been able to initiate over 60 projects of which many have been completed in the areas of health, education, security, sanitation, transport, recreation, roads, power, among others.

The Assembly source mentioned that under the one constituency, $1 million program, the Mayor through the Development Authorities under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives provided 74 different infrastructural projects across five constituencies at the total cost of Gh¢ 23, 925, 571 besides five ambulances which are currently in use.

The sources applauding Hon. Osei Assibey for winning the best Oustanding MCE award in 2020, stressed that the Mayor had also grabbed Pan Africa Honorary Award conferred on him as the most performed Metro Chief Executive under Nana Addo's administration in 2020.

Among other awards the Mayor have grabbed to his credit, the source said, include a special award from the National Students Award Secretariats of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in recognition of his support for promoting education and a person who is widely recognized by the authorities of the Manhyia Palace for the manner he has been corporating with the occupant of the Golden Stool for developing the Kumasi city.

Some Assembly members expressed their gratitude for the good working relationship they have been enjoying from the Kumasi Mayor and anticipate that the President will be rewarded by the people of Kumasi if Osei Assibey is reappointed.