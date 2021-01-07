ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.01.2021 Education

Ahead of reopening: Registrar of Peki College of Education cautions students   

Ahead of reopening: Registrar of Peki College of Education cautions students   
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Registrar of Peki College of Education, Mrs. Nancy Dogbe, has cautioned that students of the college who fail to comply with the covid protocols would not be allowed to enter any of the classrooms.

According to her, these were not normal times, adding that students of the college must play their part to ensure that the virus is brought under control.

Mrs. Dogbe gave the warning when Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfected the school yesterday ahead of the President’s directive for schools from kindergarten to tertiary to be reopened.

However, she pointed out the college would make sure the students strictly observe the safety measures.

She thanked the government for its support to the colleges of education in the wake of the Covid.

“We are also grateful to Zoomlion and its partners for responding to the government’s call to have tertiary institutions disinfected and fumigated,” he expressed.

According to the registrar of Peki, among challenges facing the college include inadequate infrastructure.

That situation, she lamented, prevents the college from admitting more students.

Mrs. Dogbe revealed that her college was expecting about 700 students to report to school on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She made a passionate appeal to the government to come to the aid of Peki College of Education.

The Volta Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Mr. Solomon Denyo, said the exercise was to make the schools’ environment safe for the students.

He also added that his team would disinfect about 2,506 basic schools and 130 senior high schools in the Volta Region.

172021114930-uypbsferrm-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.40-am-1.jpeg

172021114930-n6iul8x332-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.40-am-2.jpeg

172021114931-0g730m4yxs-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.39-am-1.jpeg

172021114931-swnaqecp5k-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.39-am.jpeg

172021114932-wbrevihuto-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.38-am-1.jpeg

172021114933-rvmypdb553-whatsapp-image-2021-01-07-at-7.56.38-am.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Educate your wards on COVID protocols—Sunyani MCE to parents
07.01.2021 | Education
Covid-19 collapses 126 private schools – GNACOPS
05.01.2021 | Education
Best Point, LearnRite to provide learning materials for SHS students
05.01.2021 | Education
UEW: More qualified staff employed to support our progressive activities – Vice-Chancellor
05.01.2021 | Education
GNECC commends gov't for reopening schools
04.01.2021 | Education
CHASS happy with gov't’s decision to reopen schools
04.01.2021 | Education
Suspend resumption for KG, primary schools — NAGRAT
04.01.2021 | Education
Reopening of schools is in order — GNAT
04.01.2021 | Education
JHS to run semester system – GES
04.01.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama congratulates Bagbin as Speaker of 8th Parliament
8 minutes ago

Probe, sanction ballot paper snatching, military invasion in...
8 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line