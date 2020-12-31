Ghanaians urged to show love to PWDs as Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation Marks 2nd Anniversary

Listen to article

The Henry Djaba Memorial Founda (HDMF) has marked its 2nd Anniversary Celebration in Ghana with a call on Ghanaians to show more love to persons with disability.

According to the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba, the persons with disability also had the ability, skills, knowledge and the will power to support the development of Ghana if given the needed opportunity and recognition.

Speaking at the 2nd Anniversary Celebration and Christmas Party held at the Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge at Somanya in the Eastern Region, she expressed her profound gratitude to the God Almighty for the clear vision, perseverance and the can-do-spirit to push her dream of supporting the vulnerable people into reality.

She said that, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation which was established to mainly build on the legacy of her late father, Mr. Henry Kwadwo Djaba to positively impact many lives, had achieved an enviable feat within the last two years and is still counting.

Touching on some of their achievements since the establishment of the Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba said that the success stories of her organization were enormous, hence the numerous prestigious awards and recognitions received.

She said that her organization had been able to create a big platform for persons with disability to have their say on the award winning flagship TV show “Let’s Talk Ability” on Adom TV, to change people’s negative attitude and perception towards persons with disability.

She noted that the Foundation with the help of some local and international organisations had supported thousands of persons with disabilities and vulnerable women, empowered them with employable skills, start-up capitals, and provided them with different types of relief packages during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The Foundation, according to Dr. Otiko Djaba had initiated the ultra-modern Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge to give free entrepreneurial skills to persons with disability and vulnerable young girls in Somanya to provide them with alternative income generating activities and employable skills.

The Centre provides training in hairdressing, fashion design, ICT, bead making, hair cream, business management etc. All students who undergo training at the Centre receive free working tools to start their own businesses after graduation.

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba who is also the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection expressed her appreciation to the UNFPA, Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, Plan Ghana International, Global Canada Fund, MASLOC, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, Water Aid Ghana, Ghana Baptist Convention, Ghana Gas and Ghana Water Company Limited among others for their support.