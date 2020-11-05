Liberia Gender Minister Raps On Green Climate Action — Says Liberia's Farming Method Has To Change

Listen to article

Liberia's Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr, reechoed Liberia's case at the 2020 World Green Growth Summit.

The World Green Growth Summit was designed to connect government officials with fortune executives, entrepreneurs, green economy experts, thought leaders, startups and stakeholders for high level discussions and networking opportunities.

The two-day virtual summit covered the future of renewable energy, clean water, eco-waste, recycling, the implementation, and expansion of cutting-edge technology in Smart Cities.

Minister Saydee-Tarr said green growth is the way to ensure a realistic future with as much clean air as possible.

"Liberia has a huge opportunity to be amongst the leading nations when it comes to green climate action. Key is the fact that we have what we call an endless swath of verdant green, a vast forest," Min. Saydee-Tarr added.

The forum was attended by representatives from public and private sector as well as a significant presence from the United Nation’s UN75 - youth initiative, NGOs, organizations, private sector, government, and 160 countries.

Min. Saydee-Tarr, participated at the Ministerial Panel Discussion with other Ambassadors and Ministers from several other countries.

The Minister rapped on Climate Change and how the CDC led Government is working together to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said, "the challenge is how we work on reducing deforestation from land use especially since we use it for farming."

"As such, we do recognize that our farming methods have to change and that we need to use more renewable energy sources. And we also need to move away from generator to electricity."

The Gender boss stressed: "We need to get young people involved. In schools, we need children to be taught about climate change and green growth so that protecting their environment can become a way of life with them for a future that embraces clean energy".

Min. Saydee-Tarr reiterated that the Liberian Government is currently working to ensure sustained high-level engagement and Stakeholders consultations that involve inter-ministerial coordination on policy development and resource mobilization.

"Paramount is the intent to secure resource support from Government and not only donors," she stated.

"As a young country when it comes to Green Growth by extension Climate Change Investments, we do realize that it is of importance, and that, our support for clean and renewable energy is key to making Liberia, and the world at large sustainable and safe for us all and our unborn generation".

Meanwhile, Minister Saydee-Tarr has insisted that Liberia as a country with biomass, increased rivers' temperature during the dry season, which are all potentialities of renewable energy production, has huge potentials in the development of renewable energy.