[Video] Hawa Koomson Didn’t Fire Gunshots; She Only Cover Up For Her Gangsters — Mensah Thompson

The Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson says based on the information available to him from eyewitnesses, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson who stated publicly that she fired gunshots at a registration center in Kasoa is false.

According to him, the MP is not the one who fired the shots as she stated but rather her vigilante group and hoodlums who accompanied her to the registration centre.

Mr Thompson added that Hawa Koomson decided to save his vigilante group using her immunity to aid them escape any arrest.

He added that ASEPA has filed official complaints to the police but the police have refused to arrest the criminals who fired the gunshots.

He continued on Power FM that his outfit will be petitioning the Speaker of Parliament to release the MP for prosecution for such criminal conduct.

''If Ghana was a serious country under a serious leader, she would have been arrested now," he intimated.

He opined that President Akufo-Addo should use Hon. Hawa Koomson to serve as a warning to others by relieving her of her post.

According to him, if the President fails to do so, "then he is telling Ghanaians that we can go to the polling stations with guns."