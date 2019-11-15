Top Five Reasons Why You Must Hire A French Tutor

There are many benefits to learning a second language. Of all the choices, French is the most popular foreign language to learn.

Apart from boosting your brainpower, the economic potentials offer by French as a foreign language cut across all spheres of international business life.

Career opportunity in Foreign Language is also a major reason why one should hire French.

French is, along with English, the only language spoken on all five continents

More than 220 million people speak French on all the five continents. French is a major language of international communication. It is the second most widely learned language after English and the sixth most widely spoken language in the world.

French is also the second most widely taught language after English and is taught on every continent. The international organisation of French-speaking countries is made up of 77 member States and governments.

France also operates the biggest international network of cultural institutes, which run French-language course for close on a million learners.

A career asset

The ability to speak both French and English is an advantage for finding a job with the many multinational companies using French as their working language, in a wide range of sectors.

France, as the world’s fifth-biggest economy, attracts entrepreneurs, researchers and the cream of foreign students.

An introduction to an incomparable cultural universe

France is often considered the language of culture. A French lesson is a cultural journey into the worlds of fashion, gastronomy, the arts, architecture and science.

Learning French also offers access to the works of great French writers such as Victor Hugo or Marcel Proust and famous poets like Charles Baudelaire or Jacques Prévert, in the original text.

A language for higher education

Speaking French opens up opportunities to study at renowned French universities and business schools, ranked among the top higher education institutions in Europe and the world.

A bridge for other European languages

The French language is what you can rightly describe as “the bridge-building” language. The proficiency in French has a knock-on effect when starting to learn any other Romance language like Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Romanian. There are a lot of French words that are found in or similar to English and other romance languages.

An insight into French offers new perspectives to English. Suddenly many words like parliament (“Parler” is “to talk”), sentiment (“Sentir” is “to feel”), donation ( “Donner” is “to give”), relay (“Relayer” means to “take over from”) etc. seem to make greater sense and not just limit themselves as mundane and obvious. Knowing French will make it easier for you to appreciate a bit more about these languages.

You will be at a tremendous advantage if you ever try to learn the next European language. It is because of a lot of recognizable, common elements that are more easily assimilated and expanded upon by tapping into the previous language-learning experience.