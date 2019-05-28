Leading On Demand Taxi Service Yango Brings Smart Mobility

Yango is a technological ride-hailing app by one of Europe’s biggest tech companies- Yandex which operates in over 300 cities across 15 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Unlike competitors, Yango has its own mapping and navigation system. This minimizes driver pick-up time and arrival at destinations thereby decreasing net cost of ride dramatically.

It is anticipated that prices will reduce by 30%. Also drivers may not pay commission at a start.

Undisclosed sources have it that already existing taxi hailing services companies in Ghana will soon be challenged by Global Tech Giant- Yandex; which is set to disrupt Ghana’s taxi hailing services sector with the brand Yango.

It is anticipated that fares on Yango will reduce drastically.

A key benefit that stands out in Yango’s service will be that drivers may not have to pay any commission at the start.