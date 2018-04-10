Facts About Oral Sex You Shouldn't Ignore

Photo culled from Hotholyhumorous.com

Many sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can be spread through oral sex.

Using a condom, dental dam or other barrier method each and every time you have oral sex can reduce the risk of giving or getting an STD.

Although oral sex may carry a lower risk for spreading HIV than other forms of sex, repeated unprotected exposures may increase risk of transmission.

What is Oral Sex?

Oral sex involves using the mouth, lips, or tongue to stimulate the penis (fellatio), vagina (cunnilingus), or anus (anilingus) of a sex partner. The penis and testicles and the vagina and area around the vagina are also called the genitals or genital area.

How Common is Oral Sex?

Oral sex is commonly practiced by sexually active adults. Oral sex can happen between heterosexual (straight) and same-sex (gay or lesbian) couples. More than 85% of sexually active adults aged 18-44 years reported having had oral sex at least once with a partner of the opposite sex.

Can STDs Be Spread During Oral Sex?

Many STDs, as well as other infections, can be spread through oral sex. Anyone exposed to an infected partner can get an STD in the mouth, throat, genitals, or rectum. The risk of getting an STD from oral sex, or spreading an STD to others through oral sex, depends on a number of things, including

The particular STD.

The sex acts practiced.

How common the STD is in the population to which the sex partners belong.

The number of specific sex acts performed.

In general:

It may be possible to get some STDs in the mouth or throat from giving oral sex to a partner with a genital or anal/rectal infection, particularly from giving oral sex to a partner with an infected penis.

It also may be possible to get certain STDs on the penis (and possibly the vagina, anus or rectum) from getting oral sex from a partner with a mouth or throat infection.

It’s possible to have an STD in more than one area at the same time, for example in the throat and the genitals.

Several STDs that may be transmitted by oral sex can then spread throughout the body of an infected person.

STDs can be spread to a sex partner even when the infected partner has no signs or symptoms. If you are infected with an STD, you might not know it because many STDs may have no symptoms.

Which STDs Can Be Passed On from Oral Sex?

Chlamydia trachomatis.

Gonorrhea collapsed

Syphilis collapsed

Herpes collapsed

HPV (human papillomavirus) collapsed

HIV collapsed

Trichomoniasis