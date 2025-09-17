Ghana movie industry currently on a revival spectrum — Van Vicker courts public support

Renowned actor Van Vicker has stated that Ghana’s movie industry is showing signs of revival after years of decline and needs strong public backing to sustain its comeback.

The award-winning actor, known for roles in both Ghanaian and Nigerian productions, noted that while the sector has experienced “ups and downs” over the years, recent developments point to a gradual rebound.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Monday, September 15, Van Vicker disclosed that he continues to feature in local productions despite a demanding schedule to help nurture emerging producers.

“I think it’s on the revival spectrum. I’m not sure how early or how late, but it’s a good sign because a few years ago it was a nosedive,” Van Vicker said.

“As much as I’m occupied with something else, I try to film as much as I can in Ghana to contribute my quota and give new producers the chance to produce.”

He, however, identified low viewership and limited purchasing power as key challenges compared to Nigeria’s film market.

“One of our biggest issues would be purchasing power or viewing power as compared to our counterparts in Nigeria. But I think the more we can patronise, the better it will become. If Ghanaians can understand that this is our own, let’s go, let’s support, it will work over time,” he explained.

Van Vicker urged Ghanaians to deliberately choose local content alongside foreign films and appealed to producers and actors to remain consistent despite financial and distribution difficulties.