"Daddy Lumba belongs to his family, not the creative arts industry" – Counsellor Lutterodt slams candlelight vigil

MON, 04 AUG 2025
Contentious Counselor George Lutterodt, a Ghanaian relationship and social critic, has sparked controversy with his audacious comments about the unfolding events and tributes to the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba.

Counselor Lutterodt voiced his dissatisfaction with the way the candlelight vigil and other remembrance events have been handled thus far during a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz show.

He claims that by controlling the grieving process without sufficiently involving Daddy Lumba's direct family, the creative arts community and the general public have gone too far.

"Daddy Lumba belongs to a family. It's important the family decides how to run things. It's the responsibility of the family to even announces his death even before the public. They are responsible to given detailed plans on how the funeral will run," he stated.

He added that although the public's love and tributes are greatly appreciated, the position of the family during such a delicate time should not be overshadowed by the government or the entertainment sector.

He insisted that the bereaved family be allowed the time and space to grieve and plan the burial according to their wishes, underscoring the importance of setting limits and honoring cultural customs.

Following a large candlelight vigil that brought hundreds of admirers, celebrities, and business professionals together to honor the late legend's life and contributions.

