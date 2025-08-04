Daddy Lumba should be studied in the universities, he is the GOAT of all musician in Ghana - Ziega

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Frimpong Zeiga has spurred new discussions over the legacy of Daddy Lumba, also known as Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the late highlife legend.

During a candlelight vigil honoring the legendary musician, Zeiga spoke passionately and commended the organizers for creating a fitting event that captured the essence of Ghanaians' affection for the legendary artist.

He was quick to add, though, that although Lumba has been well praised throughout the years, the nation has not yet given him the respect he so richly deserves.

Zeiga firmly declared, "Daddy Lumba has been celebrated, but not honored. I think universities should study his music, personality, and impact because he is the greatest of all time the greatest of all time."

Zeiga noted that Lumba has had a lasting impact on Ghanaian music and culture over many years, and that his extensive discography contains themes and artistic expressions from which sociology, music, and culture students may all get valuable insights.

In the same way that universities throughout the world have studied global superstars like Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, and Fela Kuti, he urged Ghanaian academic institutions to start looking for methods to include Lumba's work in their curricula.

He went on to say that Ghana needs to start conserving the heritage of its music icons in more organized, academic methods rather than relying solely on social media fads and tributes.