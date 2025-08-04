ModernGhana logo
Lumba is spirit, he would have risen back to life if ... — Prophet Kumchacha

MON, 04 AUG 2025

Contentious Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, a Ghanaian preacher and the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has made audacious spiritual claims about the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba.

Kumchacha said Daddy Lumba was a "spirit" brought to earth with a heavenly mission during a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night.

"People like Daddy Lumba are selected for special spiritual missions and are called back to the afterlife only after fulfilling their earthly purpose," he added.

Kumchacha elaborated on his point by mentioning other figures he believes to be "spirit beings," such as Ghana's own Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah and the late Nigerian televangelist Prophet TB Joshua.

He claims these personalities function on a divine frequency that is difficult for the general public to comprehend.

He ended by stating that Lumba would have resurrected if he died on his soul day and not sent to the mortuary.

"If Lumba died on his soul day and the body was allowed to rest for something without sending it to the mortuary, he would have risen back to life," he stated.

