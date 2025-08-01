Cheddar charges Kuami Eugene to uphold Daddy Lumba’s legacy

Business mogul and 2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has made a passionate appeal to highlife musician Kuami Eugene to continue the legacy of the late Ghanaian music icon, Daddy Lumba.

During an emotional visit to the residence of the late singer, Cheddar expressed deep respect for Daddy Lumba’s monumental impact on Ghana’s music scene. He also used the moment to personally encourage Kuami Eugene, who was present, to carry the torch of the highlife genre forward.

In a heartfelt gesture, Cheddar embraced the young musician and said, “The torch is yours now. Continue the legacy.” His words resonated with many, especially fans of both musicians, who saw it as a symbolic passing of the baton from one generation to the next.

Kuami Eugene, visibly moved by the moment, received the message with humility. Known for openly acknowledging Daddy Lumba as a major influence on his career, Eugene’s response to Cheddar’s charge further deepened the emotional tone of the encounter.

The interaction has since drawn admiration from Ghanaians, with many praising Cheddar for recognizing the importance of preserving Ghana’s musical heritage. Social media users have also commended him for supporting young talent in a meaningful and respectful way.