King Promise reveals incomplete album with Daddy Lumba

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Ghanaian musician King Promise, has poured out his tribute to legendary Charles Kojo Fosu following his passing last Saturday morning at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

On his social media page, King Promise expressed his condolences to the family of the late highlife music icon while recounting his last days’ experience with the musician. He also mentioned a collaboration with Daddy Lumba following a private meeting they had at his residence.

The post read, “I write this with a heavy heart. Two (2) months ago, the legend and I decided to work on a joint album together. He stayed away from the public eye but invited me into his home. We were going to sample some of his classics and create a new fusion sound, as he loved what I had already done.

“Imagine Daddy Lumba telling me how much he loved me & was proud of me. Dumbfounded because I couldn't believe I was sitting in his living room alone with him, getting advice from the goat himself, and planning this big surprise, but unfortunately, I received the biggest surprise this morning. I was hoping this morning's story was a hoax after so many of them…but this time, sadly, it wasn't.

“RIP Papa. Heartfelt condolences to the family. We will forever keep your name and legacy flying. Sleep well.”

Kofi Kinaata, M.anifest, Kweku Flick, Wendy Shay, among others, have also taken to social media to honour the man whose music has defined generations.

-DGN online

