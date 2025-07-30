ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 30 Jul 2025 Industry News

Genius and Mystery: Okraku-Mantey reflects on Daddy Lumba’s life and legacy

Genius and Mystery: Okraku-Mantey reflects on Daddy Lumba’s life and legacy

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has offered a layered reflection on the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, suggesting that behind the music and fame was a man few ever truly understood.

In a candid conversation on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, July 28, Okraku-Mantey described the iconic musician as “eccentric” and “elusive,” noting that even those closest to him struggled to grasp the full extent of his personality.

“I want to see that person who can confidently say they truly knew Lumba,” Okraku-Mantey stated. “He was the love-me, hate-me type. He could be extremely pleasant but equally tough when he needed to be.”

While the public often celebrates Daddy Lumba for his timeless hits and trailblazing presence in Ghana’s music industry, Okraku-Mantey hinted at a deeper, more complex individual—one whose character defied easy categorization. “People who worked with him might be listening now and wondering, ‘Is this the same Lumba they’re praising?’ Because he could be difficult, but that was part of his brilliance,” he said.

He recalled a memorable quote the singer used on his own radio station, DL FM: “Makra mo, abia na mu ehu me biom,” which translates as “Goodbye, perhaps you may never see me again.” The phrase, which appeared on Lumba’s Biribi Gyegye Wo album, seemed to capture the mystery that defined him both on and off stage.

Reflecting on Lumba’s artistry, Okraku-Mantey explained that his eccentricities were not flaws but traits common among gifted performers. “You need that unique mindset to rise to the top the way Lumba did. Most great performers are difficult to understand—he was no exception.”

The beloved musician, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on Saturday, July 26, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness. His death has been met with widespread mourning, marking the end of an era in Ghanaian highlife music.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo

1 hour ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Claims Akufo-Addo constructed 10,800km of roads not factual — Agbodza

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante Mahama’s economic policies are betrayal in disguise — Atiwa West MP

1 hour ago

Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame

2 hours ago

Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice President Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice Pre...

3 hours ago

A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato DDEP was painful but it has helped improve the economy — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line