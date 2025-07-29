ModernGhana logo
"We haven't seen Daddy Lumba's lifeless body, we need the mortuary keys" — Abusuapanin fumes at widow

TUE, 29 JUL 2025
Daddy Lumba's family demands mortuary keys

Power struggle has emerged between the family of late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his widow, Priscilla Ofori Atta, over funeral arrangements.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head, has accused the widow of disrespect and deliberately excluding the family from funeral preparations.

The family wants access to Daddy Lumba's body, stating they haven't seen his lifeless body since his passing. Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu demands the mortuary keys, insisting that no one should bury Daddy Lumba without their consent.

"We haven’t even seen his lifeless body. We need the mortuary keys, and no one should dare bury him without our consent," he fumed. The family head emphasizes that tradition and respect for lineage must prevail in the funeral arrangements.

The widow, Priscilla Ofori Atta, has allegedly refused to communicate with the family regarding funeral preparations. The family feels sidelined and believes the widow's actions are unacceptable. Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu warns that if the widow proceeds with funeral preparations without the family's involvement, hell will break loose.

A book of condolences is open at Daddy Lumba's private residence in Kinshasha Crescent, Accra, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The government has assured the family of a dignified and fitting funeral, reflective of Daddy Lumba's contributions to the music industry.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
