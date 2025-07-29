ModernGhana logo
Daddy Lumba's family warns Odo Broni over funeral arrangements

TUE, 29 JUL 2025
A heated dispute has erupted between the family of late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his longtime partner, Odo Broni over funeral arrangements.

The family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has warned Odo Broni not to participate in the funeral arrangements, citing custom and tradition.

According to Abusuapanin Owusu, the family has the sole right to plan and conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral. This development follows reports that Odo Broni was preparing to take charge of the burial process.

The family has urged the public to respect their decisions and promised to release an official statement soon.

Funeral arrangements for the late Daddy Lumba, known for hits like "Aben Wo Ha", "Theresa", and "Yentie Obiaa", are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

