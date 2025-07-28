Daddy Lumba’s funeral should be used to grant face-lift to his hometown Nsuta — MC Portfolio

Ghanaian master of ceremonies and entertainment analyst, MC Portfolio, has called on stakeholders to use the funeral of highlife legend Daddy Lumba to develop his hometown, Nsuta.

He believes the event presents a unique opportunity to boost the community’s image and trigger infrastructural growth through what he terms “funeral tourism.”

Speaking on Hitz FM on Monday, July 28, MC Portfolio said it would be unfair for a state-assisted burial to take place far from the community that shaped the music icon.

“I don’t think state-assisted burial should compulsorily mean hosting him at a state venue rather than his hometown,” he said.

He argued that Nsuta meant a lot to Daddy Lumba and should not be sidelined in honouring his legacy.

“Two things that were very ideal, especially to Daddy Lumba, were his mom and where he hails from — Nsuta. That’s why he was intentional,” MC Portfolio added.

He urged government and relevant bodies to channel resources into the town during the funeral, stressing that Nsuta may never again get the attention it deserves if this opportunity is missed.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba, widely regarded as the legend of highlife, was confirmed dead on Saturday, July 26, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

A book of condolence has since been opened at his residence, with some notable personalities signing and paying their final respects to the music icon.

A date for his funeral, and whether he will be given a state funeral as many, including Members of Parliament, have suggested, is yet to be confirmed.