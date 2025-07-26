I paid people to insult me – Akuapem Poloo

Socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has revealed that she once paid people to insult her on social media to gain attention and grow her popularity.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime TV on July 23, 2025, Poloo explained that when she first entered the entertainment industry, she received little attention from the media or the public. To change that, she said she took matters into her own hands.

“At first when I started, I was paying for people to insult me for about a year,” she revealed. “I had been in the game and no one was calling me or giving me interviews.”

According to her, the tactic worked. Once she began attracting attention online, her popularity grew, and media houses started inviting her for interviews. She also started receiving offers from musicians to promote their songs by dancing or twerking in social media videos.

“Stars would call me to dance or twerk on their songs and they would pay me,” she said, mentioning musician Fameye as one of those who paid her. “Even Fameye gave me GH¢5,000 to twerk on his song,” she noted.

Poloo has since become a well-known figure in Ghanaian showbiz.