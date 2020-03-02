Full List of 2020 VGMA Nominees

Listen to article

The nominees for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been announced.

The announcement of the nominees comes after weeks of reviews by the Board of the Vodafone Music Awards.

Below are the list:

Hip-life song of the Year

Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls

Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete

Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso

Medikal- Omo Ada

Sista afia ft Quamina MP and Medikal- Weather

High-Life Song of the Year

King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra

Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara

Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story

Kofi Kinata - Things Fall Apart

Kuami Eugene - Obiaato

Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy - Corner Corner

Adina - Sika

Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix

Gospel Song of the Year

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo

Mog Music- Hallelujah

Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

Diana Hamilton - W'asem

Joyce Blessing -Repent

Nacee- Mpaebo

Afrobeat Song of the Year

EL ft AI -Adwuma

King Promise - Comando

Kelvenboy ft Joey B- Mea

Darkovibes ft Kidi - Bless Me

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody

Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman

Dopenation- Zanku

Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo

Wendy Shay -All for you

Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo

J. Derobie- Poverty

Epixode -Resolution

AK Songstress - Stamina

Jupitar- Top Shella

Article Wan- Reggae

Hip-Pop Song of the Year

Kofi Mole- Don't be late

Sarkodie- Bleeding

Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia

Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business

Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5

Strongman ft Manifest - Up and Down

High-life Song of the Year

King Promise

Kidi Adina

Kofi Kinata

Kwami Eugene

Dada Hafco

Akwaboah

Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year

J Derobie

Epixode

Ras Kuku

Samini

Jupitar

AK Songstress

Best Video of the Year

Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu)

RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)

Kuami Eugene - Obiaato (Directed by REX)

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)

EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)

Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)

Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)

Celestine Donkor

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

MOGMUSIC

Diana Hamilton

Akesse Brempong