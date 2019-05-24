Nominees For 2019 EMY Awards Announced

Organizers of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards, Carbon AV and Exclusive Men's Magazine, have announced nominees for this year's edition.
The announcement was made on Thursday, May 24 at a beautiful and well-organized ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
With a tall list of 29 categories, the award seeks to honour notable men and women in Ghana and across the continent who have distinguished themselves in the development and progress of families, societies and the African region at large.
The categories have been divided into two, which are the Competitive Awards and Honorary Awards.
This year EMY Awards, dubbed “Positioning the new African for a paradigm shift”, comes off on Saturday, June 22.
Below are the nominees and the categories they fall under:
Young Achiever Award for Male
Shadrack Frimpong
Gregory Rockson
Sangu Delle
Kelvin Nyame
Young Achiever Award for Male
Akosua Dentaa Amoateng
Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba
Abena Brigidi
Afua Osei
THE PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD
Giovani Caleb
Bernard Avel
Samson Lardy Anyenini
Gilbert Abeiku Santana
Asare Kwaku Adjei
MAN OF THE YEAR – ENTERTAINMENT
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Peter Kofi Sedufia
Louis Lamis
MAN OF THE YEAR – SPORTS
Thomas Partey
Richard Commey
Christopher Forrester Osei
Ezekiel Nana Ziggy Ansah
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
This award recognizes a young adult male who is emerging in a chosen industry. He must exhibit peer leadership skills and be a budding pillar of the community.
BRAND OF THE YEAR
This award recognizes an African brand that has a male brand positioning and is a champion in its industry category based on the current year market prominence and consumer preference.
