Nominees For 2019 EMY Awards Announced

Organizers of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards, Carbon AV and Exclusive Men's Magazine, have announced nominees for this year's edition.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 24 at a beautiful and well-organized ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

With a tall list of 29 categories, the award seeks to honour notable men and women in Ghana and across the continent who have distinguished themselves in the development and progress of families, societies and the African region at large.

The categories have been divided into two, which are the Competitive Awards and Honorary Awards.

This year EMY Awards, dubbed “Positioning the new African for a paradigm shift”, comes off on Saturday, June 22.

Below are the nominees and the categories they fall under:

Young Achiever Award for Male

Shadrack Frimpong

Gregory Rockson

Sangu Delle

Kelvin Nyame

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng

Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba

Abena Brigidi

Afua Osei

THE PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD

Giovani Caleb

Bernard Avel

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Gilbert Abeiku Santana

Asare Kwaku Adjei

MAN OF THE YEAR – ENTERTAINMENT

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Peter Kofi Sedufia

Louis Lamis

MAN OF THE YEAR – SPORTS

Thomas Partey

Richard Commey

Christopher Forrester Osei

Ezekiel Nana Ziggy Ansah

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

This award recognizes a young adult male who is emerging in a chosen industry. He must exhibit peer leadership skills and be a budding pillar of the community.

BRAND OF THE YEAR

This award recognizes an African brand that has a male brand positioning and is a champion in its industry category based on the current year market prominence and consumer preference.