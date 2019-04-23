Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Turns 100 Years Today!

Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric, Chief Imam of Ghana, member of the National Peace Council and founder of The SONSETFund and IPASEC.

Dr. Sharubutu was born in Old Fadama in April 23, 1919. His ancestors are of Hausa ethnicity from Northern Nigeria . Most members of present-day Hausa communities in Ghana trace their ancestry to Hausa traders in Cola nut and livestock who established thriving communities in Dagbon , Gonja, Nkoranza and Ashanti.

His ancestors however, were not traders. The British in the 1900 Asante War of Resistance led by Yaa Asantewaa relied on local West African mercenaries to fight on their behalf. Hausa and Senegalese soldiers were recruited to hunt and confiscate the Golden Stool of the Ashanti kingdom .

After the war, the Senegalese soldiers settled in Cape Coast whiles the Hausa soldiers settled around 37 Military Hospital . Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was born to members of the later community.

It has become very rare to see people live up to 70 years these days. The rate of premature death has increased over the years and because of that it is an amazing feeling to celebrate Dr. Sharubutu’s 100th birthday. As he celebrates his 100th birthday today, we wish him all the best!