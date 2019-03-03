The Film, "P" Over "D"

This is not just a love story, because, like all love stories, it will die with us, as it should, but this is "THE " love story.

P over D isn’t a conventional romance film. There are all sorts of reasons this shouldn’t even be but this is the story of what love bothers on.

This star-studded romantic drama-comedy film features top stars such as Ruth Kadiri from Nigeria, Salma Mumin, Fella Makafui, Toosweet Annan, Bishop Nyarko, John Dumelo, Kalsoum Sinare, Peter Ritchie, veterans Grace Nortey and Grace Omaboe. Also featuring is Tema based rapper, Dcryme.

The film introduces great talents such as Mimi Buari, Juliana Kinang-Wassan, Phoebengel Fugar Vuvor, and many more

P over D, is all about Ailla (Salma Mumin) who after six years of single parenthood and a betrayal from her baby daddy, turns her mind to being an independent woman with the support of her best friend Ursula (Ruth Kadiri) who sets a business meeting for her with some business moguls (Toosweet Annan and Peter Ritchie)

Playboy Theon (Toosweet Annan) with his friend Jesse (Dcryme) goes on a bet which sets Toosweet on a mission to add Ailla to the tall list of women who have graced his bed. Ailla falls in love with Theon, who worked lured and Leads her on.

What happens when Ailla finds out that the dirty skeleton of Theon in his closet is as ugly as her past which she runs away from every day.

Also, Theon meets his tallest hill to climb as his past (Fella Makafui) stands between him and his new found failed mission of bedding Ailla.

The romantic dracomedy film P over D, written and directed by Kwame Kyei Baffour is produced by AIF productions.

This romantic dracomedy film will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall on the 23rd of March, 2019.

Two shows; 7 pm and 9 pm with tickets selling at a flat rate of GHc 40.00

We are anxiously waiting for the premiere to finally put to bed the big question; What is P over D?

The Production outfits behind the movie have made plans to premiere the movie in all the regions. Dates and venues for other centres will be communicated soon. For sponsorships, ticket reservations and inquiries call 0266267394.