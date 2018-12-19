Obour, Tic, Others To Thrill Fan @ Obogu This Saturday

Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF) is organising a series of activities in Obogu in Asante Akyem South in collaboration with the Obogu Traditional Council.

CAMF was established by MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) and his siblings in memory of their late mother, Christiana Addo.

The events include a clean-up exercise in Obogu and its environs from 6:00am on Saturday, December 22 followed by donation of educational materials and other items to the Obogu Traditional Council, as well as a musical concert to entertain Obogu citizens.

The musical concert will take place at the Obogu lorry station on Saturday evening after the clean-up exercise, which will witness performances from artistes such as Flowking Stone, Wendy Shay, Tic, Atom, Mavluz OD4, among others.

By popular request, the 'Konkontibaa' hitmaker will also mount the stage to thrill fans.

“The decision to organise the clean-up exercise climaxed with the concert is to drive home the importance of personal hygiene and education coupled with the value of recreation which is in line with the key objectives of the CAMF and also my dear mother's cherished values.

Also as we celebrate this festive season of Christmas, it's essential we spread the message of good tidings and great joy, hence this initiative,” Obour revealed.

He added, “This is also a furtherance of social initiatives I have been involved with all over my career from my road safety days, Readwide ambassador through to my work as a TB ambassador. I am passionate about initiatives that impact on our people so our work with the CAMF is not new,” Obour indicated.

The event is being organised by the CAMF, with support from Axiss Shipping, Humano Energy, Zoomlion, PZ Cussons, Kasapreko, Indomie and Snappy Snacks.

It is under the theme: 'Promoting Development Through Education, Sanitation & Personal Hygiene'.