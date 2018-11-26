Fella Makafui Wins Best Actress At UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018

Ghanaian actress Fella makafui has won the best actress at UMB Ghana tertiary awards which was held at Knutsford University at East legon.

Although Fella makafui has been in the news for both good and bad but the young actress seem to be winning all the time.

The sensational actress upon winning the awards said,” I would like to say a very big thank you to my baby Medikal and you shouldn’t take social media seriously because some of us are focusing on the business side. Thank you!.”

Fella Makafui’s baby Medikal also won the tertiary favorite artiste and Fella took the award on her behalf.

Watch video below

