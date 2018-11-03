Kwesi Arthur Named brand ambassador for Fan Yoghurt Ghana

BET Awards nominee, and Ghanaian hip hop star, Kwesi Arthur has been named as the new brand ambassador for Fan Yoghurt Ghana, one of Ghanaians’ favorite drinks.

According to his management, the deal came as a result of the artiste recent hits and shine in the music industry.

The deal which took his fans by surprise will see the BET nominee use his youth fanbase help push the goals of the company. He has been given the opportunity to be the brand ambassador for FANMILK Ghana’s, FAN YOGO product.

The rapper announced the news to his fans on his personal Instagram Page. This comes as no surprise since he has been working really hard all year.